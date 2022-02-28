SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Sending her kids to school with a mask quickly became part of Christine Dunne’s daily routine. It’s a task she won’t have to worry about come Wednesday.

“I’m happy about it,” Dunne said. “We’ve taken the pandemic very seriously and we’ve worn masks as much as possible, but it just feels like it is time now for the kids to take them off.”

But not every parent feels the timing is right.

“I’m a little apprehensive just because we just came back from break…people traveled, so I’d feel better if it was put off maybe a week,” Julia Zimmer said.

Governor Hochul announced on Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate would be lifted on Wednesday, March 2 citing declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and increased vaccination rates for the decision.

Each county in the state must adopt the new guidance before schools can implement it and many counties in Central New York already have. Onondaga, Oneida, Madison, Tompkins, Cortland, and Oswego counties all announced they will lift the mask mandate in schools, but each individual district has the choice to enforce it if they want.

Syracuse City School District already announced they’re on board with lifting the mandate inside their schools starting Wednesday, March 2.

Dunne and Zimmer both have young children in the Syracuse City School District who are all vaccinated. While Dunne feels confident in sending her children to school without a mask, Zimmer is a little more nervous.

“She’ll go to school with a mask on, I’ll encourage her to keep wearing her mask,” Zimmer said.

Zimmer said she hopes to eventually send her child to school without a mask, but wants to wait a little longer to see if cases start going up when masks come off.

For Dunne, she’s looking forward to her kids getting back to being kids again.