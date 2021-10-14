Parents stressed after Elmcrest Elementary in Liverpool extends remote learning

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some parents in the Liverpool Central School District are upset after finding out Elmcrest Elementary has extended remote learning for students until Monday, October 18.

Whether it’s trying to find someone to be home with your kid during the school day or having to adjust your own work schedule, its been a rough week for some parents, and their kids.

Danielle Watt, a teacher and mom says her two kids attend Elmcrest Elementary and its been a tough week.

“Right now its definitely difficult, thankfully my husband does have the option to work from home. But when he’s working from home he can’t really pay his 100% attention on the boys when they are doing the work,” says Watt.

Watt says her son is also home sick with COVID-19 and learning remotely for him has been challenging.

“He really struggled last year during remote learning and like today I got a message from his teacher saying he was handing stuff in incomplete. So you know I am at school and I can’t really do anything at that moment when she sends me a message until I get home at the end of the day,” says Watt.

Watt also works a second job at night and is grateful her husband, at least has the option to work from home.

The districts plan is to return to in-person learning on Monday.