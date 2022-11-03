LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sean Hudgston and his wife, Michele, say they’re struggling finding resources for their son with Autism who is non-verbal.

Landon Hudgston was diagnosed with Autism a year ago, and his parents said they felt relieved when they found out. Since then, they say its been a struggle to get him into school that have the resources he needs.

Currently, Landon goes to a preschool and they pay about $400 a month for Applied Behavior Analysis, which is a therapy based on the science of learning and behavior.

They told NewsChannel 9 they’re frustrated.

“All the experts seem to know that this age is critcal but there doesn’t seem to be any urgency,” said Sean Hudgston.

Corene Prior is the Director of Preschool at Sprout Therapy Group, a multidisciplinary group that provides occupational and physical therapy, speech-language pathology and other services for infants and children.

She said having these resources available is crucial. “The youngest time is the best time for these kids to be learning.” Prior adds, “they can absorb and learn so much information and if we can give even the parents all these skills to be learning at home its’s amazing what these kids can learn at such a young age, so the more we can give them at younger ages, the better they can be when they get to kindergarten.”

Michele Hudgston said they’re finding out how difficult it is to find the resources for Landon, but they’ll fight to make sure he gets what he needs. “We want him to succeed in life, we want him to have the opportunities that every other child has, for someone like Landon he may need a little extra guidance to get to where he needs to be in life.”