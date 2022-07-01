AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Robert Harding lives in Cayuga County. His Daughter, Layla, is just seven months old and he’s looking for a place to get her vaccinated, but Cayuga County doesn’t have any clinics scheduled yet.

Harding said he wants to get her vaccinated as soon as possible because he’s not sure what to expect. “COVID could rear its ugly head again this fall and we want her to be protected for when that wave if that wave happens.”

Harding doesn’t understand why vaccines are so hard to find for anyone under three. “We had different options,” said Harding. “We had the State Fair we could go to, a local clinic, so it’s frustrating that with a small child we don’t know the long-term effects of COVID for a lot of people especially kids so it’s frustrating that we don’t have that same level of opportunity for our daughter to say, oh we can just go here, here, and here.”

Onondaga County also doesn’t have any clinics planned yet. The County Executive’s office says they’re following guidance from the federal government, and they believe it’s important for parents to have a conversation with doctors about what is right for them. Local Pediatrician, Dr. Robert Dracker of Summerwood Pediatrics said he wants to help make the vaccine more accessible so he’s talking with other physicians, and he’s reached out to WellNow Urgent Care to see what can be done. “When you care for children, you care for children in a community-wide manner so my interest and concern goes beyond children that come to my practice and I think most of us feel the same way and so we have to advocate for the families and the children who live in our community.”

Harding just wants to get his daughter vaccinated. “Right now she’s the only one that’s not protected. Everyone else in our family is vaccinated and uh we want that level of protection for her too.”