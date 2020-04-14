Parish man arrested after short chase

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Parish man is facing multiple charges after he refused to pull over and lead police on a short chase.
Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, New York State Police were trying to pull over the vehicle Matthew Aumell, 27, of Parish, was driving for a traffic violation. Aumell refused to comply and led police on a short chase.
Aumell got off the Thruway at the Liverpool exit. He drove down a dead end street, then drove his vehicle off the road, where it became disabled. Aumell then took off on foot, but was located a short time later.
Aumell was taken into custody and was found to have a blood alcohol content level of 0.12%.
Aumell is facing DWI charges, along with charges of unlawfully feeling a police officer, reckless driving and resisting arrest. He was released on appearance tickets.
