PARISH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Town of Parish man was arrested following an investigation into several cars that were stolen in Oswego County, according to New York State Police.

28-year-old William Horning of Parish, N.Y. was arrested on Saturday, February 5, 2023.

According to Troopers, Horning was charged with the following:

Two counts of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, a class “E felony

Two counts of Criminal Mischief in the third degree, a class “E” felony

Auto Stripping in the third degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree, a class “E’ felony

Unlawfully Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle, a class “A” misdemeanor

Three vehicles were stolen between January 17 through January 30, 2023 in the towns of Mexico, Amboy and Parish, in Oswego County, and after further investigation, Horning was arrested.

Troopers say Horning was arraigned and remanded to Oswego County Jail without bail due to being charged with a felony and having two prior felony convictions.

He is scheduled to return to the town of Williamstown Court on February 20, 2023, at 7 p.m.