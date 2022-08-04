(WSYR-TV) — Viewer Lorene Fries recently wrote the Your Stories Team wondering about Centro’s Park-N-Ride options for the upcoming New York State Fair. She specifically wanted to know if the ShoppingTown stop will return as an option for riders.

Centro’s VP of Communications and Business Planning, Steven Koegel, said the company is once again dealing with staffing shortages. It is currently down 35 to 40 drivers. A driver shortage last year forced Centro to cut about 50% of its Park-N-Ride options, including the popular ShoppingTown location.

Just like last year, Centro will only offer three Park-N-Ride options for fairgoers:

Downtown Syracuse transportation hub on South Salina Street Destiny USA, Solar Street parking lot Long Branch Park in Liverpool

Koegel said despite only having three locations, it proved to be more than enough to handle demand last year. He said the company will monitor how things go this year and that will determine if more stops will be added for future fairs.

However, the ShoppingTown location may never return.