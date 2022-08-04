(WSYR-TV) — Viewer Lorene Fries recently wrote the Your Stories Team wondering about Centro’s Park-N-Ride options for the upcoming New York State Fair. She specifically wanted to know if the ShoppingTown stop will return as an option for riders.
Centro’s VP of Communications and Business Planning, Steven Koegel, said the company is once again dealing with staffing shortages. It is currently down 35 to 40 drivers. A driver shortage last year forced Centro to cut about 50% of its Park-N-Ride options, including the popular ShoppingTown location.
Just like last year, Centro will only offer three Park-N-Ride options for fairgoers:
- Downtown Syracuse transportation hub on South Salina Street
- Destiny USA, Solar Street parking lot
- Long Branch Park in Liverpool
Koegel said despite only having three locations, it proved to be more than enough to handle demand last year. He said the company will monitor how things go this year and that will determine if more stops will be added for future fairs.
However, the ShoppingTown location may never return.
- Your Stories Q&A: Park-N-Ride options remain limited for NYS State Fair due to driver shortage
- Your Stories Q&A: Why are NY gas prices nearly $.35 more than the national average?
- Your Stories Q&A: When will The Kabob House restaurant open in Liverpool
- Your Stories Q&A: Storage in store for new building near SYR airport
- Your Stories: When will the Chittenango Thruway Travel Plaza featuring a Chick-Fil-A open?
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s the construction on Buckley Road near 7th North Street?
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s the outlook for winter energy prices?
- Your Stories Q&A: SYR gas prices down nearly $.30 in one month, how far will they drop?
- Your Stories: Where is my Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit check?
- Your Stories: Fluctuating gas prices
- Your Stories Q&A: Construction underway on new $4.7 million bridge that goes over I-90
- Your Stories Q&A: Is tall grass near Onondaga Lake Pkwy a tall problem for drivers?
- Your Stories: Spera’s & Sons in Manlius permanently closed
- Old Navy and Ulta Beauty coming to popular shopping center in Clay
- Your Stories: Onondaga Lake Pkwy exit closed for repairs