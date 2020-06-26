Parking enforcement resumes in City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the City of Ithaca, drivers will have to pay for parking once again.
Starting on Friday, both parking meters and garage fees will be enforced.
All zones previously charging $1.50 per hour will be temporarily reduced to just 50 cents per hour.
