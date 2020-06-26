Parking enforcement resumes in City of Ithaca

LONDON – JULY 7: A parking meter is seen on a London street, July 7, 2004 in London, England. Money raised in England by parking fines, meters, residential parking schemes and fixed penalty notices has reached almost 1 billion GBP a year, with London motorists contributing almost half of the total. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the City of Ithaca, drivers will have to pay for parking once again.

Starting on Friday, both parking meters and garage fees will be enforced.

All zones previously charging $1.50 per hour will be temporarily reduced to just 50 cents per hour.