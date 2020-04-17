SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Ben Walsh suspended parking meter enforcement in the City of Syracuse for 30 days on March 20. The suspension was scheduled to be lifted on Sunday, but on Friday Walsh extended his order.
In a press release, Walsh announced that in accordance with “New York State on PAUSE”, he is extending the suspension of parking meter enforcement through Friday, May 15.
Parking is also free through May 15 in the Washington Street Garage, located near the corner of Franklin Street in downtown Syracuse.
The mayor also announced the boot program for unpaid parking fines will also be suspended through May 15. According to the mayor, parking ticket payment plans will also receive a one-month extension.
Although the city will not enforce metered parking violations, they will still enforce all other parking regulations. This includes alternate side parking, handicapped parking, no parking and restricted zones, in order to ensure public safety.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Parking meter enforcement in City of Syracuse suspended through May 15
- ‘Jacobs Family’ orders 1,250 sandwiches from Limp Lizard to feed every worker at Crouse Hospital
- CNY Regional Market will be open on Saturday
- Boeing to call back thousands of employees to start producing planes
- General Motors delivered first batch of ventilators to Illinois on Friday
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App