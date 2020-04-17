Parking meter enforcement in City of Syracuse suspended through May 15

LONDON – JULY 7: A parking meter is seen on a London street, July 7, 2004 in London, England. Money raised in England by parking fines, meters, residential parking schemes and fixed penalty notices has reached almost 1 billion GBP a year, with London motorists contributing almost half of the total. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Ben Walsh suspended parking meter enforcement in the City of Syracuse for 30 days on March 20. The suspension was scheduled to be lifted on Sunday, but on Friday Walsh extended his order.

In a press release, Walsh announced that in accordance with “New York State on PAUSE”, he is extending the suspension of parking meter enforcement through Friday, May 15.

Parking is also free through May 15 in the Washington Street Garage, located near the corner of Franklin Street in downtown Syracuse.

The mayor also announced the boot program for unpaid parking fines will also be suspended through May 15. According to the mayor, parking ticket payment plans will also receive a one-month extension.

Although the city will not enforce metered parking violations, they will still enforce all other parking regulations. This includes alternate side parking, handicapped parking, no parking and restricted zones, in order to ensure public safety.