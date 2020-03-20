Parking meter enforcement suspended for 30 days in City of Syracuse

LONDON – JULY 7: A parking meter is seen on a London street, July 7, 2004 in London, England. Money raised in England by parking fines, meters, residential parking schemes and fixed penalty notices has reached almost 1 billion GBP a year, with London motorists contributing almost half of the total. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced in a press release that he is suspending parking meter enforcement for 30 days, but all other parking rules will still be enforced.

According to a press release from the City of Syracuse, effective immediately through April 19, parking meter violations will not be enforced, and parking will be free at the Washington Street garage, which is located at the corner of Franklin Street in downtown Syracuse.

“After hearing from constituents and consulting with Common Council leadership, I concluded that in the current environment, parking meter enforcement is not a high priority,” said Walsh. “Eliminating meter fees will also make it easier for employees of essential businesses to park during their shifts and for carryout food establishments to function.”

To ensure public safety, all other parking regulations including alternate side, handicapped, restricted zones and no parking will remain in place and will be enforced.

Below are other modifications the city is making to its parking policies:

Boot program for unpaid parking fines will be suspended for 30 days.

Parking ticket payment plans will receive a one-month no-cost extension. If a payment due is not received in the next 30 days, no penalty will be assessed. The plan will automatically be extended by one month.

