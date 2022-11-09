LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ‘It’s not like home, it is home.’

The Parkrose Estates Retired Community in Liverpool held its grand re-opening on Wednesday, November 9.

The re-opening is being celebrated after over 90 people living at the estate had to evacuate due to a major water pipe burst back in January 2022.

The water damage from the pipe burst led to extensive flooding, power outages, and a ceiling collapse.

Photos above show the ribbon-cutting ceremony from the re-opening event, provided by Vanessa Harber Photography.