Parkside Children’s Center in Syracuse to close its doors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After serving the Central New York community for nearly 70 years, Parkside Children’s Center will close its doors for good this month.
The school is a division of Arc of Onondaga and has provided early education services to children both with and without disabilities.
They were operating three classrooms in two different schools in the Syracuse City School District, but were told they needed to operate out of two.
They decided that would create too much of a financial hardship.
