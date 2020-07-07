Parkside Children’s Center in Syracuse to close its doors

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After serving the Central New York community for nearly 70 years, Parkside Children’s Center will close its doors for good this month.

The school is a division of Arc of Onondaga and has provided early education services to children both with and without disabilities.

They were operating three classrooms in two different schools in the Syracuse City School District, but were told they needed to operate out of two.

They decided that would create too much of a financial hardship.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected