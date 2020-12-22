Parole Board denies John Jamelske’s release

(WSYR-TV) — Notorious kidnapper and rapist John Jamelske will spend at least another two years behind bars.

Jamelske had his first-ever request for parole denied after making his case for release last week.

Jamelske has served nearly 18 years in prison of an 18-year to life sentence.

Five girls at different times over 15 years were kidnapped by Jamelske and then held as sex slaves in an underground bunker.

The 85-year-old is now eligible to apply for parole in December of 2022.