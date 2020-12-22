(WSYR-TV) — Notorious kidnapper and rapist John Jamelske will spend at least another two years behind bars.
Jamelske had his first-ever request for parole denied after making his case for release last week.
Jamelske has served nearly 18 years in prison of an 18-year to life sentence.
Five girls at different times over 15 years were kidnapped by Jamelske and then held as sex slaves in an underground bunker.
The 85-year-old is now eligible to apply for parole in December of 2022.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- National Grid warning customers of potential holiday scams
- Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect
- Parole Board denies John Jamelske’s release
- Liverpool recycling facility looking for owner of Bronze Star
- Oneida Co. Executive criticizes Cuomo vaccine distribution, begs people to have a low key holiday
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App