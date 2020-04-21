Part of Carrier Dome construction to be completed soon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those with Syracuse University tell NewsChannel 9 that the crown truss on the Carrier Dome should be completed no later than some time on Tuesday.

The old roof and all of its cables have been removed. There is now a crane inside the dome that can move across the floor to help with construction.

As for air conditioning, crews are getting as much of that done now, including laying piping for the cooling water units.

The goal is to continue working on the AC once the building is open.