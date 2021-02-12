Part of roof collapses on home as Syracuse Fire crews battle fire on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Fire crews battled a dangerous house fire on Putnam Street in the city on Friday.

Crews responded to the 100 block of Putnam Street just before 3 p.m. on Friday. When crews arrived, there was a lot of smoke and flames pouring from the second floor.

Everyone who was inside at the time was able to get out. The Red Cross will be helping them out.

Crews had to battle the fire from outside due to the dangerous conditions.

About 20 minutes in, a large part of the roof collapsed.

It took firefighters over an hour to get things under control. The investigation is ongoing at this time.