1 dead after car catches on fire following police pursuit in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was killed in Oswego County after his car crashed and caught fire right in front of Battle Island Park on State Route 48.

Just north of the City of Fulton, Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies said that same vehicle took off and lead Fulton Police on a chase in the city.

They called off the chase when speeds became dangerous while still in city limits.

Minutes later, a sheriff’s deputy discovered the fiery crash scene and the driver, who was out of the vehicle after he had hit multiple objects with his vehicle.

State Route 48 has been closed between County Route 8 and 85.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 9 will provide updates as they become available.