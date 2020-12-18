Part of Route 5 in Camillus shut down due to tractor-trailer crash

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around Noon on Friday, a tractor-trailer crashed on Route 5 near Daniluk Drive in Camillus. This has caused downed poles and power outages for those in the area.

Camillus Police tweeted the following:

UPDATE:



No injuries, traffic is still shut down east and west from Ike Dixon to Bennett corners Road national grid is on scene to restore power to area homes.



Continue to follow us for updates. — Camillus Police (@camilluspolice) December 18, 2020

Around 3:30 p.m., Camillus Police said that Route 5 in that area is still shut down. If you are traveling on Route 5 west of Ike Dixon Road and Route 5 east of Route 321/Bennetts Corners Road, then you should find another route.

National Grid is still working on getting poles up and power working again. Police expect continued delays for the next four hours.