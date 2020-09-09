Part of Route 5 in Canastota closed due to crash

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Part of Route 5 in Canastota is closed due to a crash, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Route 5 between Oxbow Road and Tuttle Road is closed and motorists will need to find an alternate route.
There is no word on when the road will reopen, or the extend of injuries or number of vehicles involved in the crash.
