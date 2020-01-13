SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A part of West Genesee Street has reopened after a sinkhole opened up last week.
Crews had been working on the section of the street between Eureka and Liberty.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Rainbow of flavors in this Meatless Monday recipe
- Fulton man turns himself in to authorities after seeing himself on TV
- Two arrested in connection with two armed robberies at High Acres Apartment Complex
- April 28 circled for special election in NY-27
- Part of West Genesee Street back open after sinkhole gets repaired
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App