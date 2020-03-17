Closings
Part-time employee at Fort Drum tests positive for coronavirus

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An employee who works part-time at Fort Drum has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee lives in the Albany area and works at the Fort Drum Education Center three days a week.

Most recently, the employee was at the education center from Wednesday, March 11 through Friday, March 13.

The results of the test came back positive on Tuesday, March 17.

Fort Drum Medical Command experts are looking into the situation and determining who this person came into contact with.

Individuals who came into contact with this employee will be required to complete a 14-day self-quarantine.

As of Tuesday, the education center has been closed. It will be cleaned following the protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It will not be opened until it is deemed safe.

There will also be more closing and limitations for Family & Morale, Welfare & Recreations services.

