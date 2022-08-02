SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Five people are displaced after a building partially collapsed on Pond Street in Syracuse’s North Side Tuesday morning.

Syracuse Firefighters say they responded to a 3-story brick apartment building at 413 Pond Street at 10:33 a.m. The brick building, which used to be home to Ndella’s Market, had parts of its wall collapse onto a 1-story house next door. The brick building also shares a load-bearing wall with a 2-story house on Park Street that Syracuse Firefighters say is also unsound.

Courtesy: Syracuse Fire Department

Syracuse Firefighters say that when they arrived, they immediately evacuated the residents of each building and set up collapse zones to protect the public from falling debris. Syracuse Firefighters also had to evacuate another home that was within the collapse zone.

National Grid was able to secure utilities to the building to ensure that there is no uncontrolled release of natural gas or electrical hazards if the building collapses or shifts.

Since building collapse is such a high-risk, low-frequency alarm, firefighters from the Rescue Company and Truck 2 secured access to the building. These firefighters are trained in collapse rescue.

Courtesy: Syracuse Fire Department

Courtesy: Syracuse Fire Department

Syracuse Firefighters share that there were no injuries but five total people were displaced: 1 from 407 Pond St., 2 from 409 Pond St., and 2 from 413 Pond St. American Red Cross says that two of the displaced residents were children, a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old.

The American Red Cross says they are aiding all of the residents by providing financial assistance for necessities like shelter, food, and clothing, as well as emotional support and comfort kits.

The Syracuse Fire Department turned the scene over to the City of Syracuse’s Divison of Codes Enforcement.