SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Did you know that February is National Bird Feeding Month?

On February 5, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps will host and lead a 1.5-mile hike on the Onondaga Lake West Shore Trail, that Sunday.

During the hike you are set to “explore newly restored habitats that attract thousands of waterfowl, dozens of Bald Eagles and other wildlife during the winter months,” said Audubon, a non-profit environmental organization for the conservation of birds and their habitats.

If there is enough snow on the ground on the day of the hike, snowshoes will be provided for guests.

Participants will learn how to identify birds, why Onondaga Lake is an Audubon Important Bird Area, and what we all can do to help protect birds and the places they need. The walk will be on a flat trail that might be snow-covered. Binoculars and field guides will be provided, according to Audubon.

Participants will meet at the West Shore Trail parking lot, 392 Long Branch Road, Syracuse, NY 13209.

Fees for the hike:

$10 for adults

$5 for children

Reservations are required and space is limited! Click HERE to register. You can also call 315-365-3588, or email montezuma@audubon.org.

This event is sponsored by Honeywell.