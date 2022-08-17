SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — InterimSyracuse School District Superintendent Anthony Davis has planned several `Communication Conversation` events, called “Strengthening the Village for Student Success.”

At these events, held throughout the City of Syracuse, Interim Superintendent Davis plans to speak with members of the SCSD community about how to help improve the educational experience for all students.

Share your compliments and concerns about the SCSD, hear about some of the priorities for this coming school year, and give your input.

Listing of Events