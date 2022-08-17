SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — InterimSyracuse School District Superintendent Anthony Davis has planned several `Communication Conversation` events, called “Strengthening the Village for Student Success.”
At these events, held throughout the City of Syracuse, Interim Superintendent Davis plans to speak with members of the SCSD community about how to help improve the educational experience for all students.
Share your compliments and concerns about the SCSD, hear about some of the priorities for this coming school year, and give your input.
Listing of Events
- Wednesday, August 17, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Bob Cecile Community Center (174 W Seneca Tpke, Syracuse, NY 13205)
- Friday, August 19, 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.
Central Village Boys and Girls Club – 212 Van Buren St
- Friday, August 19, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club of Syracuse (2100 E Fayette St, Syracuse, NY 13224)
- Saturday, August 20, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
True Vine COGIC – 111 Furman St
- Thursday, August 25, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Seymour Dual Language Academy (108 Shonnard St, Syracuse, NY 13204)
- Monday, August 29, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Peace – 202 S. Beech St
- Tuesday, September 20, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Bethany Baptist Church (149 Beattie St, Syracuse, NY 13224)