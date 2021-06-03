Parts of East Jefferson Street in Syracuse to experience water shutoffs Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — City of Syracuse Department of Water crews anticipate water shut-offs to occur beginning at 9 p.m. on the 100 to 200 blocks of East Jefferson Street the evening of Thursday, June 3.

The disruption is part of an ongoing project to improve water main infrastructure in downtown Syracuse. 

Residents and businesses impacted in the area can expect to have water service restored on Friday, June 4 at 1 a.m.

Residents and businesses in need of emergency water resources during the shut-off period can call 211.

