UPDATE: Parts of I-81 reopened near NBT Bank Stadium, Destiny USA

UPDATE: According to New York State Police, the highway has reopened and the woman is in custody.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Parts of Interstate 81 near the NBT Bank Stadium and Destiny USA are currently shut down.

There is a large police presence along that part of the highway. There are several police cars on the tower cameras.

A law-enforcement source has told NewsChannel 9 that police are trying to talk a woman off the edge of the highway bridge. No other information has been released at this time.

Several on-ramps and exits are currently shut down. If you can, avoid the area.

