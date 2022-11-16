SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – This Saturday, November 19, Party Princesses CNY will be having a holiday event to disburse some holiday attire to children across Central New York.

The event will be held at the Destiny Community Church at 514 Turtle St. and will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Children will be able to receive the following items.

Dresses

Shoes

Shirts

Ties

Children will also have the opportunity to meet Santa as well.

As of now, close to 450 children across CNY have signed up for the event.

The organization has created a new way to hopefully spread some Christmas joy by having participating children create a wishlist for Santa.

Items on the children’s wishlists will be purchased by the Party Princesses CNY in hopes to give as many children as they can the opportunity to have toys that they will enjoy.

According to Party Princesses CNY, different local businesses across CNY have agreed to help but the group could use a few more sponsors to help meet each kid’s wishes.

If interested, contact the group at (315) 391-0326.