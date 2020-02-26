Party shift in voter registration in Onondaga County, suburbs now favor Democrats

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following a nationwide trend in recent years, Onondaga County now has more registered Democrats than any other party.

The City of Syracuse has long been a stronghold for the Democrats, but the suburbs have now been turning blue.

At the end of 2016 the GOP outnumbered Democrats by about 4,800 registered voters outside the city. Now, Democrats have about a 500 vote lead outside of the city.

The Town of Clay flipped Democrat in 2011, Manlius and Geddes in 2017 and the Town of Onondaga last year.

Onondaga County Republican Elections Commissioner Michele Sardo tells NewsChannel 9, “It’s not discouraging. People are just changing their minds and trying to vote for who they feel is the best candidate.”

“Even in Onondaga County this has been happening for quite some time but it accelerated since 2016 where the suburban towns, the larger suburban towns are starting to become more Democratic,” adds Onondaga County Democratic Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny.

Overall, there are about 13,000 new registered voters in Onondaga County, outside of Syracuse, across all parties and independents.

Sardo says, “Yes, we are still way behind in registration, we’re trying to catch up, but it’s encouraging to see people come out and start to register and start to pay attention to what’s going on in the world.”

Czarny says a good portion of these new Democrats on the rolls, are newly registered voters, but says some are people who’ve switched their party affiliation.

He says, “If that trend continues then we’re going to see much more diverse field of candidates outside of the City of Syracuse.”

Czarny does caution that while registration numbers can give a party or candidate a good base to run on, they still have to connect with the voters when they actual do cast their ballot.

Click here for more statistical data from the Onondaga County Board of Elections.

