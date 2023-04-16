TOWN OF LENOX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 42-year-old woman is dead after the motorcycle she was on was involved in a crash with an SUV, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened a little after 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon on State Route 13, just south of State Route 31.

According to a release by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Robert Walker of Vienna, was traveling southbound on 13 when it collided with an SUV.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the SUV was attempting to turn westbound into the parking lot of the SavOn gas station when the crash happened.

The passenger on the motorcycle, Alesha Walker, died at Oneida Health Hospital due to injuries from the crash, police said.

Robert Walker suffered serious injuries in the accident.

While the crash is under investigation, the sheriff’s office is requesting any potential witnesses call 315-366-2311