SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A mistake made during routine scheduled maintenance appears to be the cause of a major FAA system outage that grounded flights for hours Wednesday morning.

Departures began to resume around 9 am EST Wednesday, but the glitch had a ripple effect all across the country, delaying and canceling thousands of flights. At the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, at least 22 flights were delayed and another five were canceled because of this system meltdown, the biggest since 9/11.

Passenger Tamara Dawkins and her children were impacted by the outage as they tried to make their way to Tampa, Florida.

“We were supposed to fly out this afternoon at 12:45pm to Tampa, Florida that flight got delayed and delayed, and finally they just canceled that flight altogether so we came to the airport this morning and they rebooked us so we’re supposed to go now from Syracuse to Sarasota, Florida,” Tamara Dawkins, impacted passenger

Their new flight to Sarasota was delayed by over an hour and a half but they did make it out of Syracuse Wednesday night.

Another passenger, Robert Ross lucked out. He showed up at the airport in Greensboro, North Carolina early and when his flight was delayed they were able to rebook him on an earlier flight and he arrived in Syracuse on time. Ross described the Charlotte airport where his layover was as “chaos” adding that customer service lines were very long.

The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority released a statement on the matter saying in part: