SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, June 20, around 6:28 a.m. Syracuse Police officers were sent to 339 Douglas Street, on the city’s Northside, for a call about an unconscious victim.

The complaint came in from a passerby who found the body.

When police arrived to the exterior of the home, they discovered a male victim who was unconscious and not breathing, with injuries present. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say at this time the cause and manner of death is being investigated.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.