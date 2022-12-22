SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s no better way to cheers to 40 years than with stretch bread and Hot Tomato Oil.

That’s exactly the type of celebration appropriate for Pastabilities’ milestone anniversary.

The restaurant opened on December 22, 1982.

Partners in life and business, Karyn Korteling and Patrick Heagerty opened a lunch-only pasta bar in the Flat Iron Building near Syracuse City Hall.

Three years later, they moved to a lesser-known area: Armory Square.

Korteling remembers the early days. She said, “For one, it was an active armory. The armory had maneuvers still. Tanks would roll by occasionally. It was sort of a red light district at night.”

40 years later, the restaurant has grown, the neighborhood has grown and the couple’s daughters have grown.

Heagerty, their dad, has passed away. So it’s up to the three women to carry on the family legacy.