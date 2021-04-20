Pastor Daren Jaime reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a local reaction to the ruling of Derek Chauvin as guilty for the murder of George Floyd in court on Tuesday, as Central New Yorkers begin to digest the verdict.

“We’re excited for the fact that justice has been served,” said Pastor Daren Jaime with The People’s AME Zion Church of Syracuse. “..but on the other hand, someone lost their life.”

Jaime went on to point out that Derek Chauvin was taken away peacefully after the verdict, which George Floyd did not have the privilege of.

“Much work still needs to be done in the area of police accountability, police reform, and most of all, this verdict shows that all persons will be held accountable for treating someone wrong,” Jaime said.

When asked what this verdict might mean for race relations in America, Jaime said, “For some, this was an eye-opener, for those in communities of color, it’s an everyday reality.”

Jaime went on to say that this verdict will open up the conversation about equality and everyone being equal under the name of justice.

Jaime voiced concerns about all the work left to do and the problems that run deeper such as systemic racism.

“Today was certainly the beginning, but it’s certainly not the end,” Jaime added.