Pastor Daren Jaime urges for peaceful protests

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Pastor Daren Jaime of The People’s AME Zion Church joined NewsChannel 9 Sunday night to discuss the protests that are taking place regarding the unjust killing of George Floyd.
Pastor Jaime is urging people to protest peacefully, and he offers advice on what needs to happen if we want to see change in the United States.
Hear the full interview between NewsChannel 9 anchor Dan Cummings and Pastor Daren Jaime in the video above.
