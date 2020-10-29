Patient visitation not allowed at Crouse Hospital until further notice as COVID-19 cases increase

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the exception of a few departments, Crouse Health is not allowing visitors in any area of their hospital, beginning Thursday. 

According to Crouse Health, visitors are not allowed in any area of the hospital with exception to the following:

  • Emergency Department
  • Maternity
  • NICU
  • Special Circumstances like end-of-life care, cognitive issues or developmental disabilities

If you are allowed to visit the hospital, you must obey the current visitation protocols, which include health screenings and wearing a mask. 

The decision to pause patient visitation comes as Onondaga County hit a new record of COVID-19 cases in a single day and other hospitals in the area tightened their visitor guidelines as well.

For more information on visitor guidelines at Crouse Hospital, click here.

