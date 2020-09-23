Patients will need to detour for entrance to Guthrie Cortland Medical

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to construction, the main entrance at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center will be closed. The entrance to the Emergency Department will be the only means of entrance for patients.
The main entrance is located off of Alvena Avenue. Drivers can still enter the parking lot on Alvena Avenue or West Main Street. A mobile CT unit will be placed in an onsite parking lot.
The entrance will remain open for fire and emergency operations.
