Patients will need to detour for entrance to Guthrie Cortland Medical

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Guthrie.org

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to construction, the main entrance at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center will be closed. The entrance to the Emergency Department will be the only means of entrance for patients.

The main entrance is located off of Alvena Avenue. Drivers can still enter the parking lot on Alvena Avenue or West Main Street. A mobile CT unit will be placed in an onsite parking lot.

Courtesy: Guthrie Cortland Medical Center

The entrance will remain open for fire and emergency operations.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected