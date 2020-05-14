Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | NY Forward - Regional Dashboard | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Patriotic Pie Perfect for Memorial Day

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial start to summer and one dish that shows off your patriotism is a red, white and blue pie. Baker Andrea Maranville, owner of Silver City Baking Company, provided a delicious recipe for fruit galette, also know as a pie, that is easy to make. 

Maranville is holding a pop-up on Friday, May 22nd, with no contact curbside pickup and delivery options available. If you can’t attend, purchase online and she will ship your order.

For more information or to place and order visit http://andreamaranville.com.

Flakey Pie Crust

  • 1.5 C flour
  • 2 t. sugar
  • 1 t apple cider vinegar
  • 1/4 T salt
  • 3/4 C unsalted butter ( cold) 
  • 4-5 T cold water

Fruit Filling 

  • 1 pound fresh berries
  • 2 T cornstarch
  • 2 T Sugar
  • 1/2 -1 t vanilla

Egg wash  1 egg/1 T heavy cream Sugar for garish

  • Whipped Cream
  • 1 C heavy Cream
  • 1/4 C powdered Sugar
  • 1 t vanilla 

Preheat oven to 400. Mix all filling ingredients. Set aside. Place all set ingredients in a bowl. Cut in butter cubes until pea sized pieces of butter. Add liquid and bring dough together into a ball. Cover with cling wrap and chill for half hour. Roll out dough, place on lined baking sheet. Place filling in the center and fold dough up and around. Brush dough with egg wash and sprinkle with sugar. Bake 40-45 minutes. Cool on counter. Garnish with whipped cream. 

