Patrol officer dives into Oswego river to save 20-year-old woman

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 20-year-old woman was pulled out of the Oswego River early Sunday morning after Oswego police found her struggling to stay afloat.

Police responded to the river near West Seneca street around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning after neighbors called saying they heard a woman’s screams coming form the river.

After conducting a search, officers found the 20-year-old on the river’s west side, struggling to stay afloat and going in and out of consciousness.

Officers tried throwing a lifesaving ring, but the woman could not grab it due to her weakened state.

A Patrol officer then dove into the river and secured the woman. They were both safely pulled to shore by others conducting the search.

Both were treated for hypothermia. The officer was evaluated and released. The woman was hospitalized and is said to be in stable condition.

Police are still investigating why the woman was in the river and how long she was in the water.