SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The unseasonable October chill across Central New York now may have you thinking about the next season with its bitter cold air and snowstorms, but Mother Nature is just giving us a little brief preview this time around.

Come Friday, the big trough of low pressure and dip in the jet stream across the Eastern U.S. responsible for the chill quickly retreats north into Canada.

What does that mean? It means above-average temperatures return across the region come the weekend!

We go from needing heavier jackets and sweaters/sweatshirts and maybe even gloves, to likely shedding the jackets and being able to sport some shorts and short-sleeved shirts at times this weekend into early next week! We aren’t expecting record highs this weekend across the area (which are in the 80s if you were wondering) but 70+ degrees is looking more and more likely! The combination of warmth and dry weather along with sunshine makes it perfect for getting those late-season outdoor chores taken care of.

While we might not be able to hold near 70-degree warmth past early next week, the latest long-range data suggests we stay unseasonably mild/warm through much of, if not all of, next week in the East and CNY as we head towards the last weekend of October and Halloween!

Normal high temperatures for the last week in October typically run in the mid-50s.

Stay tuned for updates from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team over the coming days.