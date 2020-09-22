Pattern change will likely bring some relief to drought-stricken parts of CNY

Rain has been very tough to come by across Central New York this September as we all know. It’s been the driest September on record in Syracuse to this point which is great for outdoor activities, but there are some that are hoping for a significant rainfall soon!

The jet stream winds aloft that control the movement of the storm systems and air masses will hang out to the north of us over the next several days allowing unseasonably warm temperatures to develop and mainly dry conditions to continue into the start of the weekend.

This river of air known as the jet stream that acts as the main highway for storm systems to travel drops to the south into the Northeast and CNY Sunday/early next week the weather will most likely become much more active/unsettled. It is during this time when rainfall wishers will likely start to get their wishes granted at least somewhat.

It’s hard to say how much rain will fall Sunday through next week, but we are becoming increasingly confident that a significant amount of rain will occur alleviating some of the dryness/drought taking place across the Southern Finger Lakes and across Northern New York.

The pattern looks to stay more active and turn unseasonably cool/cold later next week too as the jet stream is expected to drop well south of Central New York and the Northeast. It could be quite the chilly start to October! Stay tuned for updates.