Paul Basilio from Basilio Sausage dies at 92

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Small in stature but always huge in heart, Paul Basilio of Canastota has died at the age of 92.
Many may remember him from the New York State Fair where his food stand was a long-time favorite on Restaurant Row.
He last worked the fair in 2018 at 90 years old. Basilio was the former owner ad operator of Carmen Basilio’s Sausage, later Basilio’s Sausage, for 61 years.
Basilio’s Sausage was the second oldest restaurant participating at the New York State Fair.
He is also the brother of legendary boxing champ Carmen Basilio.
