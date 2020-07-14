Paving project begins on South Salina Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DPW crews are getting ready to resurface South Salina Street from Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard to North State Street.

This is all part of a $9.7 million federally funded project to repair city streets.

After South Salina Street is complete, crews will move onto State Street from Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard to James Street.

Detour signs will be posted and you should expect delays.