Paving project on I-81 to affect traffic in Onondaga County and Oswego County

(WSYR-TV) — A big paving project on Interstate 81 will begin on Monday and affect Onondaga County’s northern suburbs and Oswego County.
It will affect six miles of Interstate 81, both northbound and southbound lanes from just north of State Route 31 in Cicero to just south of State Route 59 in Hastings.
Starting on Monday, expect lane closures and delays on weekdays and overnight, with just one lane open in each direction. They will also be working on weekends.
The project includes on and off ramps and will wrap up in November.
