Pavone’s Pizza tackles one order at a time for Super Bowl fans

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s game day, but the Super Bowl isn’t just about the football. A big highlight is the food!

Felice Oliveri is the Assistant Manager at Pavone’s Pizza in East Syracuse. He’s been making pizza for nearly 40 years.

All of his hard work certainly pays off on Super Bowl Sunday.

“It’s kind of hard sometimes, but we do our best,” Oliveri said.

For Pavone’s, Super Bowl Sunday is one of the top 5 busiest days of the year. Other busy times for the company include the day before Thanksgiving and Good Friday.

The preparation for the big game starts earlier than you’d think.

“It actually starts about a week in advance, thinking about what we’re going to go through and comparing it to last year and making sure we have enough food on-hand to prep,” said Avery Burke, Manager of Pavone’s.

All of their ingredients were stocked and ready. As for the employees, all hands were on deck, working to not fumble any orders.

“I try to schedule it where we have everyone here during our peak hours, but we have enough people coming in in the morning to start the prep and make sure things go smoothly for the day,” Burke explained.

Pavone’s said they took over hundreds of orders. The most popular item of choice? You guessed it! Pizza and wings.

“Most people keep it pretty simple today. Throw in a couple of salads here and there, maybe a few different fried appetizer choices, but it’s a lot of pizza and a lot of wings,” said Burke.

Pavone’s predicts Sunday’s business turnout will even surpass last year’s numbers.

