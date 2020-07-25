Paws Across Oswego County saved Kevin after he was found sick, skinny and barely standing

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In 2015, it took all hands on deck to keep Kevin alive. He had a skin infection and his tail was broken.

Underneath all that abuse and nearly broken body, was a heart bigger than anyone imagined. As he made his way back to full strength, Kevin found friends, fame and above all a family.

“He was always happy. He was never angry with anyone,” said Heather Axtell, who took care of Kevin at PAOC. “With everything he had been through in his life, he never held a grudge against humans. He loved everybody. He loved dressing up. He loved attention. He was just a happy boy.”

According to PAOC, Kevin has been featured in Time Magazine, taken pictures with Girl Scouts, roller derby teams and became an advocate for pets and people.

That lovable smile and big heart made him perfect for the camera. Just a few years ago, City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow dedicated a fire hydrant outside City Hall to Kevin. A new plaque will be put there in a few weeks.

He lived a long life, around 16 years his caretakers said.

PAOC wrote this on Facebook earlier this week: