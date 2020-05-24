Memorial Day: Paying tribute to hometown military heroes

PHOENIX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Along Main Street in Phoenix you might notice banners that are honoring the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

“You can be a small community with a big heart and big dreams, and I think it’s working,” said Village Administrator Jim Lynch.

These military banners were created to do one simple thing: to honor and recognize active duty military personnel or those who have served our country.





Everybody I believe has a family member, a loved one, a friend who has either served, lost their lives or are serving in the way or in the military at some capacity… but we do this to honor Phoenix residents. Village Administrator Jim Lynch

The Hometown Heroes Program started back in 2018 and it has only grown. More than 50 memorial banners line Main Street from Memorial Day all the way through Veterans Day in November.





Each banner is submitted by a family member or loved one and has a photo, name, rank and branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

And while this Memorial Day looks different for everyone around the country, this small community continues to come together in a big way.

So, I think as you drive down Main Street in our small village, 900 homes, 2,000 people/residents, to see 50 banners hanging on the telephone poles, in full color with those proud faces looking down at you, it’s kind of a tear-jerker. Village Administrator Jim Lynch





If you’re interested in buying a banner for your loved one the cost is $125.

You can call the Village of Phoenix Office at (315) 695-2484.