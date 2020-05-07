Payroll Protection Program Round 2 available for small businesses and non-profits

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Billions of dollars in potentially forgivable Payroll Protection Program (PPP) capital remains available to small businesses and nonprofits.

PPP helps provide eight weeks of payroll and certain overhead to keep workers employed. It was created out of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Round One of funding ran out quickly, but Round Two kicked off on April 27 and has awarded 2,378,057 loans worth $181,158,888,644 as of the close of business on Tuesday, May 5.

There’s still even more money though left in the program.

“Congress has approved this money, we have over a $100 billion left so there’s money out there so we urge small businesses and eligible non-profits to take advantage of that. We want the money to get into your hands to take some of the pressure off from the lack of funds coming in during this shutdown period,” SBA Regional Administrator Steve Bulger tells NewsChannel 9.

He says small businesses should start by contacting the lender it usually uses, adding almost all are participating in the program. All you need to have for them is an average of your monthly payroll.

Bulger says once you get the PPP money as long as you spend 75 percent of it on payroll eight weeks from when you get it, the entire loan is forgiven.

The remaining 25 percent can be used for rent, utilities or interest on your mortgage.

Bulger adds, “Depending on when you reopen, yes if you can’t bring everybody back after the 8-week period they may have to go back on unemployment but at least during this 8-weeks they haven’t had to be on unemployment plus you’re able to pay their benefits too.”

Federal loans from the Small Business Administration (SBA) were not an option for nonprofit organizations before the CARES Act.

Under the CARES Act, however, 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(19) nonprofits (as well as certain nonprofit hospitals) are eligible to obtain Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

Click here to learn more about the program or to find Approved Lenders using the SBA Lender Locater.

