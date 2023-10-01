SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Brexi Torres-Ortiz was a 6th-grade student at Syracuse STEM at Blodgett Middle School when her life was cut short by gun violence in January of this year. A 2k Peace Run was held on Sunday, Oct. 1, to honor her memory during Inner Harbor Fest in Syracuse.

Brexi was an honor student, president of her class, loved math and was willing to help anyone in need. Her school has now found a unique way to honor her spirit.

Once a month, the school has a “Brexi day” to celebrate students who are ideal people and ideal learners like Brexi.

She was protective of her sisters, loved family time, cooking and laughed with her whole heart.

Not only has Brexi touched the hearts of so many within the community, but her family has as well.

“Her family is absolutely wonderful, and I think that is shown through how many people have attended this,” said Chelsea Kesler, one of Brexi’s teachers.

The positive memory that she has left will impact many for years to come.

“It’s just really nice to see everybody come together for her,” said Stephanie Bohm, another one of Brexi’s teachers. “She was just such a sweet and beautiful soul, and I’m so happy that we’re continuing to provide events like this to remember her.”