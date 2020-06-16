Peaceful demonstration happening in front of Troop D in Oneida

(WSYR-TV) — A peaceful demonstration is being held at State Police Troop D Headquarters in Oneida.
The group of about 15 people holding sings saying All Lives Matter and they support police.
Some of the signs also read “Honk if you support your local law enforcement.”
