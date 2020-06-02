Peaceful protests continue in Syracuse on Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Peaceful protests continued in Syracuse on Monday. Two groups of protesters were together on State Street earlier in the day.

Throughout the afternoon, the groups marched throughout the city peacefully as they continued to protest.

Police blocked off streets and made sure they were protesting safely.

The Mayor of Syracuse, Ben Walsh, said he expects more peaceful protests to happen.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Bishop Bernard Alex, who said a lot of people are clearly hurting and in pain and it has been years in the making. But, violence like what we saw on Saturday, is not going to get the right result.

It is for me about community building… has to come from conversation. We have expressed our anger. Now, what do we do? Let’s vote… run to the voting booth, vote people out and put people in that have sensitivity. So that we can see change because when the framers of the Constitution wrote it, they didn’t have me in mind. I was three-fourths of a person. In a lot of ways, we’re living on the plantation, so we gotta do something to change it. Bishop Bernard Alex

It’s a bit of a smaller protest, but the goal is the same — change. That is what they are here for. They want a peaceful, powerful, protest. Bishop Alex told NewsChannel 9 that instead of violence, people should use that same energy in a good way to make a positive change.