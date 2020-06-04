Peaceful protests continue in Syracuse on Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Protesters were back in the streets in Syracuse on Wednesday, making their voices heard and calling for an end to racism.

Hundreds were marching and holding signs all to make sure their message gets through.

A large group of protesters marched through the north side of the city on Wednesday. Organizers told NewsChannel 9 that they have a list of demands, changes they want to see here.

The first is regarding a New York State law, Law 50, that has been making headlines.

As written, the law says that police personnel records used to evaluate performance are deemed confidential and cannot be exposed without a court order or the written consent of the employee.

It is clear that these protesters want police to be held accountable if they engage in misconduct.

Another change the groups is seeking is something that the City of Syracuse was already considering.

“We want all police, Syracuse Police, to live in Syracuse, New York. Not outside or in any of the outskirts, but in Syracuse, New York. We want that to be a definite,” said Kayla Johnson.

Protesters for the last two days have set up a table where people can register to vote.

In the last 48 hours, nearly 200 people have registered.

People have been learning more about the voting process and about local, state and federal elections.

There had been talk from protesters on Wednesday that they would be heading to the city’s west side on Thursday.